Oglesby adopts short-term rentals ordinance

Oglesby has its first ordinance governing short-term rentals, commonly referred to as Airbnbs – a popular short-term rental company.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council voted 5-0 to finalize an ordinance, following months of research. Commissioner Tony Stefanelli said early drafts contained “many restrictions” to head off problems experienced in other communities.

Gradually, however, Oglesby officials looked closely at other cities’ ordinances and adopted some language to allay the concerns of residents and hoteliers. Among these are an inspection provision to ensure all units are deemed suitable for short-term use as well as suggesting “competitive” annual fees based on Oglesby’s proximity to state parks.

“I’m excited because I believe this will allow potential for investors to improve our housing stock knowing that a family may nowadays elect to rent a nice home for their vacation as opposed to multiple rooms in our already booked hotels,” Stefanelli said.

“I think our approach was reasonable, transparent and I am willing to make corrections as we move along anywhere they may be needed.”

