Northwestern Medicine donates $20,000 to support Meals on Wheels in Earlville, Leland, Somonauk, Sandwich

The Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois announced a $20,000 grant award through Northwestern Medicine’s Kishwaukee Hospital and Valley West Hospital.

This award will support and enhance the Meals on Wheels service within the Sandwich, Somonauk, Leland and Earlville communities. It will play a role in addressing recent increases in food insecurity and social isolation.

This award is part of Northwestern Medicine Health System’s grant initiative designed to address the diverse needs of the communities it serves throughout Illinois. The grant provided to VAC is one of more than 300 awarded, totaling more than $16.3 million. The awards are designed to help address disparities highlighted in local Community Health Needs Assessments.

“Both hospitals have identified food insecurity as an area affecting our communities with homebound seniors being particularly vulnerable,” said Dawn Roznowski, director of community services at Northwestern Medicine in a news release. “Supporting Meals on Wheels is an important service as we work to strengthen the health and wellness of our communities.”

In addition to her role with Northwestern Medicine, Roznowski serves on the VAC Board.

Meals on Wheels is not just about delivering food; it also provides a sense of well-being and security for older adults facing the challenges of homebound living because of illness, mobility issues, cognitive impairment or nutritional inadequacies. Beyond addressing food insecurity, malnutrition, social isolation, and loneliness, Meals on Wheels is a gatekeeper, connecting vulnerable individuals to essential services.

Meals on Wheels has become vital for those on fixed incomes in times of increased food costs and reduced resources. Moreover, it provides invaluable support to families navigating the challenges of caregiving for an aging parent or family member

What sets Meals on Wheels apart is its cost-efficiency and compassionate approach, which allows the vulnerable members of our community to age in place.

Last year more than 18,000 meals were provided within these communities. This grant, which will be utilized over the next year, will help sustain that service level while enabling Meals on Wheels to address the growing need for a service.

This grant extends the long-time commitment of both Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital to VAC and the Meals on Wheels program. When the Meals on Wheels kitchen was constructed 32 years ago Kishwaukee Hospital accommodated its food service and Meals on Wheels operation. Valley West housed the Meals on Wheels distribution operation for several years. In addition, Northwestern staff have long served as volunteers, board members and supporters of VAC’s programs.