Newark man dies in La Salle County motorcycle crash

A Newark man died Saturday following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Belle River Drive and East 30th Road in Northville Township in La Salle County.

Warren J. Kaforski, 24, was identified as the motorcyclist, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday in a news release. A forensic autopsy was conducted Sunday with preliminary indications Kaforski died from fatal injuries from the crash.

This incident is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.