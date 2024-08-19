Princeton High School to share text alerts through TeacherEase

Princeton High School will send text and voice messages through TeacherEase.

All parents/guardians should sign up to receive text message announcements. They will need to opt in to do so if they haven’t done so already. This system replaces the alerts used in previous years.

Families new to the district will receive a text message inviting them to opt in for texts from 866-439-0173. Reply “START” to that text message to opt in. If a text message is not received, and the student was in attendance at PHS last school year opt in via the parent portal:

Log in to TeacherEase (app or web)

Go to Parent Main > Miscellaneous > Communication Preferences

Toggle the text message option On for all three message types

Save

To opt in emergency contacts to receive text messages too:

Log in to TeacherEase (web only)

Go to Parent Main > Miscellaneous > Family Communication Settings

Parent Main > Miscellaneous > Family Communication Settings Select the text option for emergency contacts

Save

If you’re looking for another method to stay on top of all PHS announcements download the TeacherEase app at Princeton High School’s website.