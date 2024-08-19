IVCC to offer La Salle County History Series

Illinois Valley Community College will host a nine-session history series beginning on Sept. 4, which will explore the communities and historic sites of La Salle County.
The series will cover a wide range of topics, including the Civil War, shipyards and railroads, scouting heritage, Westclox, mansion architecture, the Radium Girls, Nabisco, the Lincoln-Douglas debate, early settlers, Norwegian heritage, mining and canal towns.
Register for all nine-sessions in-person or by Zoom. Sessions will be recorded and provided to registrants after each program. Registration by Zoom also is available for single sessions.
Reserve a seat by calling the IVCC Continuing Education Center at 815-224-0427. Cost is $119 for all nine sessions - in-person or by zoom. Cost is $19 for a single session - by Zoom only.
Sessions will meet weekly from 6 to 8 p.m.Wednesday evenings from Sept. 4-Oct. 30.
The program will be at Illinois Valley Community College, 815 N. Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby, in Room CTC-124.
Individuals participating by Zoom will receive the Zoom link for each session within 24 hours of each program. Participating organizations include: La Salle County Historical Society, Reddick Mansion Association, The Westclox Museum, Hegeler Carus Mansion, Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum, Mendota Museum & Historical Society, Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum, Inc.-SSMMI, Seneca Historic Society and the Norsk Museum.