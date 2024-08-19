IVCC to offer La Salle County History Series

The series will cover a wide range of topics, including the Civil War, shipyards and railroads, scouting heritage, Westclox, mansion architecture, the Radium Girls, Nabisco, the Lincoln-Douglas debate, early settlers, Norwegian heritage, mining and canal towns. The photos shows the aqueduct carrying the Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail over the Little Vermilion River (Tom Sistak)

Illinois Valley Community College will host a nine-session history series beginning on Sept. 4, which will explore the communities and historic sites of La Salle County.

Register for all nine-sessions in-person or by Zoom. Sessions will be recorded and provided to registrants after each program. Registration by Zoom also is available for single sessions.

Reserve a seat by calling the IVCC Continuing Education Center at 815-224-0427. Cost is $119 for all nine sessions - in-person or by zoom. Cost is $19 for a single session - by Zoom only.

Sessions will meet weekly from 6 to 8 p.m.Wednesday evenings from Sept. 4-Oct. 30.

The program will be at Illinois Valley Community College, 815 N. Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby, in Room CTC-124.

Individuals participating by Zoom will receive the Zoom link for each session within 24 hours of each program. Participating organizations include: La Salle County Historical Society, Reddick Mansion Association, The Westclox Museum, Hegeler Carus Mansion, Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum, Mendota Museum & Historical Society, Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum, Inc.-SSMMI, Seneca Historic Society and the Norsk Museum.