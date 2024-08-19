Hall Food Pantry serves 204 families in latest distribution

Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley said 204 families received food in 120 minutes Saturday, thanks to 30 volunteers. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Hall Township Food Pantry in Spring Valley said 204 families received food in 120 minutes Saturday, thanks to 30 volunteers.

The pantry purchased a River Bend Food Bank semi filled with food and locals donated produce to share - including Michelini’s Country Kid’s Market, Billup’s, Budnik and Fonderoli farms.

Floyd Jones brought International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers apprentices to help.

No residency or income restrictions were required the mobile, but one person per household was allowed to shop.