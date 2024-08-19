Bureau County to host electronics recycling Oct. 19 in Princeton

The next Bureau County Electronics Recycling Event is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Bureau County Highway Department, 595 Elm Place, Princeton. (Photo provided by State. Rep. Stephanie Kifowit's Office)

Vehicle line-up will start on Elm Street. The event is rain or shine. Proof of Bureau County residency will be required (driver’s license, voters ID card, recent utility bill). A limit of seven items will be allowed. Only Bureau County residentially generated electronic items are accepted. No businesses or institutions. Also, large volumes of dismantled or de-manufactured listed items will not be accepted.

Volunteers will help unload items. Do not leave items outside of the collection site, there will be 24-hour surveillance cameras on-site. Computers often contain highly personal information, so before dropping off any computer or memory device for recycling, it is strongly recommended to erase the hard drive.

If you have any questions about the electronic recycling event contact recycling@bureaucounty-il.gov.

Items accepted include:

Cable Receivers

Computer Monitors

Desktop Computers

Digital Converter Boxes

DVD Players

DVD Recorders

Fax Machines

Handheld Electronics

Keyboards

Laptop Computers

Portable Digital Music Player

Printers

Scanners

Small-Scale Servers

Satellite Receivers

Televisions

VCRs

Video Game Consoles

Items not accepted are: