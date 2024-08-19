Bureau County to host electronics recycling Oct. 19 in Princeton

The next Bureau County Electronics Recycling Event is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Bureau County Highway Department, 595 Elm Place, Princeton.
Vehicle line-up will start on Elm Street. The event is rain or shine. Proof of Bureau County residency will be required (driver’s license, voters ID card, recent utility bill). A limit of seven items will be allowed. Only Bureau County residentially generated electronic items are accepted. No businesses or institutions. Also, large volumes of dismantled or de-manufactured listed items will not be accepted.
Volunteers will help unload items. Do not leave items outside of the collection site, there will be 24-hour surveillance cameras on-site. Computers often contain highly personal information, so before dropping off any computer or memory device for recycling, it is strongly recommended to erase the hard drive.
If you have any questions about the electronic recycling event contact recycling@bureaucounty-il.gov.
Items accepted include:
- Cable Receivers
- Computer Monitors
- Desktop Computers
- Digital Converter Boxes
- DVD Players
- DVD Recorders
- Fax Machines
- Handheld Electronics
- Keyboards
- Laptop Computers
- Portable Digital Music Player
- Printers
- Scanners
- Small-Scale Servers
- Satellite Receivers
- Televisions
- VCRs
- Video Game Consoles
Items not accepted are:
- Microwaves
- Vacuums
- Refrigerators
- Batteries
- Coffee Makers
- Fans
- De-Humidifiers
- Stoves
- White Goods*
- Blenders
- Air Conditioners
- Toasters
- Smoke Detectors
- Washers
- Fluorescent Bulbs
- Dryers