Bishop Hill to host chautauqua featuring many portrayals

The 2024 Bishop Hill Chautauqua has an all-new lineup of characters from America’s past.

The 12th annual Bishop Hill Chautauqua is scheduled 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in the Bishop Hill village park gazebo, at the corner of Main and Bishop Hill streets.

On Aug. 24, in the village park gazebo, meet Native American Grandmothers, First Lady Mary Lincoln, First Lady of Flight Amelia Earhart, a founding Mother of Ecology, Rachel Carson and the Queen of Country Music, Patsy Cline. In a modern-day Chautauqua, professional historians and storyteller portray famous figures from history.

The series of free programs begins at 11 a.m. with Jo Lakota sharing the story of Native Elders in a program called “Remember Me: The Power of the Grandmothers.” Learn more about the strength of Native Women and meet some of the trailblazers of the recent past.

At noon there is a short break, time for guests to enjoy lunch at one of three restaurants in Bishop Hill, or to bring a picnic to enjoy in the town square. Following lunch at 1 p.m. Pam Brown brings to life the story of Mary Lincoln in the White House. Mary Lincoln is seen leaving the White House for the last time. Her heart is heavy, and her memories are great.

Leslie Goddard as Amelia Earhart takes the stage at 2 p.m. Amelia Earhart’s exploits and spirited personality made her an international celebrity in the early 20th century. Learn about her experiences as the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic (1932). She’ll describe how she learned to fly, what inspired her adventurous spirit, and why she set off in 1937 for an around-the-world flight.

Meet the Mother of the Modern Environmental Movement, Rachel Carson, at 3 p.m. Katie Knutson portraits the author of Silent Spring, as she rebutted attacks from chemical companies, trying to be a force for good. Meet Miss Carson and hear how she persevered to write the book that changed the world as its known.

At 4 p.m. we will host Fika, a Swedish tradition of sharing coffee, cookies and conversation with the scholars. Ask additional questions, collect autographs and chat with the participants to share ideas and insights gleaned from the performances.

Join the group for dinner and a show 5 p.m. at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons. P.L. Johnson’s will cater the meal and Nicole Simkins will bring to life the Queen of Country Music, Patsy Cline. Weaving true stories from the fabled life of this legend while belting out some of her favorite songs, see a side of Patsy Cline that few folks know. (Dinner is $35). For the evening dinner and the show, call P.L. Johnson’s to make a reservation at 309-927-3885. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The Commons is located at 309 North Bishop Hill St.

The 2024 Bishop Hill Chautauqua is sponsored by the Bishop Hill Heritage Association, Community State Bank, Galesburg Community Foundation, Geneseo Foundation, Illinois Arts Council, Bill and Susan Sherrard Foundation, the Twinflower Inn Bed and Breakfast and generous donations from the community. Regional Media is the major media sponsor. The audience is encouraged to bring a lawn chair. For more information about the Chautauqua, email bhha@mymctc.net or call 309-927-3899

11 a.m. Jo Lakota - The Power of the Grandmothers

1 p.m. Pam Brown as Mary Lincoln

2 p.m. Leslie Goddard as Amelia Earhart

3 p.m. Katie Knutson as Rachel Carson

4 p.m. Fika

5 to 7 p.m. Dinner Theater Nicole Simkins as Patsy Cline