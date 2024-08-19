2 arrested in Ottawa after multiple vehicle burglaries reported

A 34-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested Monday after reports of a vehicle burglary on the west side of Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

A 34-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested Monday after reports of a vehicle burglary on the west side of Ottawa.

John D. Znaniecki and the boy have been cited on complaints of burglary to a motor vehicle, which is a class 3 felony. The boy also was cited on complaints of curfew violation and unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor.

The arrests were made early Monday at West Washington and Pine streets and follow an ongoing investigation into a series of vehicle thefts.

Authorities have recovered several items believed to be linked to these burglaries.

According to an Ottawa Police Department Facebook post, the department is urging residents to check their vehicles for any missing property and to review their surveillance footage for any suspicious activity.

If you have any information about the burglaries or notice any missing items, please contact the Ottawa Police Department at 815-433-2131.