Reddick library in Ottawa to host new teen book club

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be hosting its new Tropes and Treats: Teen Book club on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Jeremiah Joe Coffee, 807 La Salle St. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be hosting its new Tropes and Treats: Teen Book club on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Jeremiah Joe Coffee, 807 La Salle St.

The meeting is 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for students ninth through 12th grades. The book club will discuss romance-themed books.

This month’s book discussion will be “The Star Crossed Sisters of Tuscany” by Lori Nelson Spielman. Copies of the book will be available for check out from the Teen Room at the library, 1010 Canal St.

The library will host additional events the week of Aug. 19. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19: Mystery Monday Book Club, “Mother-Daughter Murder Night” by Nina Simon, adults. New members are welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available for check out from the library. Book summary: Lana has a lot to be proud of: her keen intelligence, impeccable taste, and the Los Angeles Real Estate empire she’s built. When she finds herself trapped 300 miles north of the city, convalescing with her adult daughter Beth and grandson Jack, Lana is stuck counting otters instead of square footage until Jack comes across a dead body while kayaking near their bungalow.

4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19: Dungeons and Dragons, seventh through 12th grades. Find out what quest your Dungeon Master has created for you. Will you survive? Will you accomplish your goals?

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20: Silent Book Club, seventh through 12th grades. Introverts unite. Bring whatever book you are reading and enjoy some quiet time with others. There will be an opportunity to discuss your book if you so desire and there will be snacks.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.