Ottawa Rotary clubs team up to donate $4,800 to city’s therapy dog, Rookie

Ottawa Sunrise Rotary President Julie Fisher presents a donation check to Ottawa Police Community Officer Tyler Brewer. Pictured are (from left) Ottawa Police Capt. Mike Cheatham, Ottawa Noon Rotary President Dave Noble, Fisher, Brewer, Rookie and Ottawa Police Capt. Kyle Booras. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

The Rotary clubs of Ottawa Noon and Ottawa Sunrise have partnered with the Ottawa Police Department to provide needed supplies for the city’s therapy dog, Rookie.

Rookie, an English golden doodle, has been part of the community for about two years and enjoys the company of children and adults at special events, during school or home visits and within the department.

Community Initiative Officer Tyler Brewer and Rookie team together to provide care and calm in many situations.

“The community initiative officer is going to be kind of like our link to other resources and for the community when it comes to crisis intervention and mental health needs,” Police Chief Brent Roalson said in a news release. “The therapy dog can be utilized to help a victim of a crime that maybe had to give an interview that was a little stressful.”

The two Rotary Clubs donated $2,400 and the Rotary District 6420 matched those funds through a District Community Grant for a total donation of $4,800.