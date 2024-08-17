Starved Rock National Park? Underwood has had calls

Turn Starved Rock into a national park? U.S. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) said Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, that she has fielded calls from "activists" asking how the process works. Underwood disclosed the effort while fielding questions from constituents at La Salle-Peru Township High School. (Tom Collins)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Illlinois, said Saturday that she’s fielded questions about how to elevate Starved Rock State Park into a national park, although there is no pending legislation or imminent action.

“I don’t want to you to hear me say [Starved Rock] is going to be a national park. We’re not there yet.” — U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood

“Those conversations are very preliminary, so I don’t want to you to hear me say it’s going to be a national park,” she said. “We’re not there yet.”

Underwood did not elaborate on how many such activists had so inquired.

There was no immediate media availability after Saturday’s event. Underwood’s press office was asked about the level of interest or how many callers had expressed interest, but a response is pending. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources did not immediately respond to a request for comment made Saturday.

While not a campaign event – Underwood declined to address whether she would debate Republican opponent James Marter – Underwood used the event to denounce Project 2025 as “dangerous and alarming” and specifically objected to GOP efforts to “target” Social Security and by elevating the retirement age and enacting $1.5 trillion in cuts.

Starved Rock U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood discusses calls to make Starved Rock a national park. (Video supplied by Knute Hammel Jr.)

“More than 2 million people in Illinois would be hurt by these extreme Republican proposals,” Underwood said. “I will always defend Social Security and Medicare. These are programs that generations of Americans have counted for their retirement income and their health care.”

Underwood also cited her ongoing support for capping the costs of prescription drugs. She said she championed legislation that capped insulin at $35 and limited Medicare Part D drug costs to $2,000 a year.

“We took on Big Pharma and we won,” Underwood said.

Other notable responses from the event:

• Mike Phillips, an instructor at Illinois Valley Community College, expressed concern with congressional cutbacks on federally-funded science programs. Underwood said she disapproves of the “devastating” cuts in science research and is pressing for funding on five-year cycles.

• Dawn Hicks of La Salle asked about stepping up federal oversight of water quality and policing industrial pollution. Underwood pledged to hold another sit-down with the Environmental Protection Agency and urged constituents to press city officials to seek under-tapped funding sources such as the Water Resources Development Act.