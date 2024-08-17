August 17, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Period to circulate nomination petitions for IVCC begins Aug. 20

Nominations will be accepted Nov. 12-15, and Nov. 18

By Shaw Local News Network
Students attend the first day of class at Illinois Valley Community College on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Oglesby.

The period for circulating nomination petitions for the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees election held on Tuesday, April 1, begins Aug. 20. (Scott Anderson)

The period for circulating nomination petitions for the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees election held on Tuesday, April 1, begins Aug. 20.

Packets will be available from the local election official, Sandra Beard, beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 20, in the President’s Office, Room C-301, at IVCC’s campus, located at 815 Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby.

There are two six-year terms up for election.

Nominations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12-15, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18 in the President’s Office, Room C-301, at IVCC.

Information can also be found at www.ivcc.edu/board/election2025, including guidelines and downloadable items.

Have a Question about this article?