Period to circulate nomination petitions for IVCC begins Aug. 20

The period for circulating nomination petitions for the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees election held on Tuesday, April 1, begins Aug. 20.

Packets will be available from the local election official, Sandra Beard, beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 20, in the President’s Office, Room C-301, at IVCC’s campus, located at 815 Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby.

There are two six-year terms up for election.

Nominations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12-15, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18 in the President’s Office, Room C-301, at IVCC.

Information can also be found at www.ivcc.edu/board/election2025, including guidelines and downloadable items.