Ottawa dog park ribbon-cutting reset for Aug. 22

Scotty Quintanilla and Mary Brandner and their dog “Kali” take a break from all the activities during Bill’s Barktoberfest which took place October 2023 at the Jordan block in Ottawa. The city now will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new dog park 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. The original date was postponed because of forecasted rain. The event will take place at the future site of the dog park, located at 401 E. Lafayette St. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Ottawa now will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new dog park 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. The original date was postponed because of forecasted rain.

The event will take place at the future site of the dog park, located at 401 E. Lafayette St.

Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the unveiling of the park’s official name and hear about the features and amenities that will make this park a destination for dog lovers and their furry friends. The public is invited to the event and can be among the first to learn about what’s in store for the city’s new dog park.