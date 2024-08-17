Letter: Move forward together as a caring community

I write as a now senior former resident, first of Bureau Township, and then of Princeton, and recalling my former Sunday School teacher Ted Duffield (former BCR editor), and having graduated as a member of the PHS class of 1961. But times marches on.

As the future of the imperfect democracy will be guided by the principles which you and I hold dear, let us proceed in this election year to choose leaders who exhibit character, speak truthfully and who value statesmanship, decrying the shallow urges to employ narcissistic showmanship. Let us embrace those things which are true, virtuous and of good report. Let us seek leaders who exhibit exemplary character and are wise and respectful in their manner of public discourse.

My great great grandfather Samuel Larned Fay, one of the earliest settlers of Bureau County (then part of Putnam County in the early 1830s) took pride in having voted for Abraham Lincoln. Over the years, I have cast my vote for candidates of both major parties. I recognized the finer character of former governors Jim Edgar, Richard Ogilvie and James R. Thompson. In recent periods of turbulence I believe particular recognition is due the bold stance for truth taken by Adam Kinzinger and Elizabeth Cheney in making themselves vulnerable and speaking truthfully during the House investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our nation’s capitol, a violent attack on democracy and on the rule of law.

Permit me to repeat, as this most important national election approaches, may we remember to vote for leaders of character who speak truthfully, respectfully and without rancor. Let us advance in moving forward together as a caring community, bearing each other’s burdens, so that we may car less about defeating others than we are ardent in meeting the needs of each other.

Yours sincerely,

E. Garnet Fay, Oak Park (formerly of Princeton)