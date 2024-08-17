La Salle County marriage licenses: Aug. 1-15, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from Aug. 1 through Aug. 15, 2024.
Jacob Daniel Collins of Normal and Abigail Frances Graham of Normal
Jack Kent Kunkel of Chicago and Zoe Marie Postula of Chicago
Raymond Michael Fico Jr of Marseilles and Lisa Marie Skinner of Marseilles
Emmanuel Pagan Lugo of La Salle and Anycia Michalene Cruz-Molina of Peru
Alex Drake Mullar of Naplate and Anna May Whalen of Ottawa
Kevin Paul Greening of Peru and Amy Renee Michael of Peru
John Michael Guynn of Ottawa and Danielle Nichole Budz of Ottawa
Steven Michael Fararre of Streator and Melinda Kathleen Shake of Streator
Riley Heath Down of Toulon and Brooke Victoria Rennick of Toulon
Nicholas Michael Becker of Peru and Kaitlyn Susan Anthony of Peru
Jose Antonio Fonseca Lopez of West Allis, Wisconsin and Yadhira Ruby Garcia of West Allis, Wisconsin
Göran Tenney Norquist of Chicago and Rachel Elizabeth Page of Chicago
Clay Andrew Caputo of Ottawa and Shayla Marie Heery of Ottawa
Baylee James Hopps of La Moille and Veronica Marisol Lopez of La Moille
Nakia Storm Gebhardt of Oglesby and Erin Nicole Turner of Oglesby
Jacob Lee Luebbing of Mendota and Samantha Joyce Renee Doyle of Mendota
James Richard Dunn of Morton and Anna Mikaela Galang of Morton
Shawn Michael Ragan of Ottawa and Abbagail Elizabeth Stanaker of Ottawa