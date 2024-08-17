La Salle County marriage licenses: Aug. 1-15, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from Aug. 1 through Aug. 15, 2024. (Shaw Media file photo)

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses from Aug. 1 through Aug. 15, 2024.

Jacob Daniel Collins of Normal and Abigail Frances Graham of Normal

Jack Kent Kunkel of Chicago and Zoe Marie Postula of Chicago

Raymond Michael Fico Jr of Marseilles and Lisa Marie Skinner of Marseilles

Emmanuel Pagan Lugo of La Salle and Anycia Michalene Cruz-Molina of Peru

Alex Drake Mullar of Naplate and Anna May Whalen of Ottawa

Kevin Paul Greening of Peru and Amy Renee Michael of Peru

John Michael Guynn of Ottawa and Danielle Nichole Budz of Ottawa

Steven Michael Fararre of Streator and Melinda Kathleen Shake of Streator

Riley Heath Down of Toulon and Brooke Victoria Rennick of Toulon

Nicholas Michael Becker of Peru and Kaitlyn Susan Anthony of Peru

Jose Antonio Fonseca Lopez of West Allis, Wisconsin and Yadhira Ruby Garcia of West Allis, Wisconsin

Göran Tenney Norquist of Chicago and Rachel Elizabeth Page of Chicago

Clay Andrew Caputo of Ottawa and Shayla Marie Heery of Ottawa

Baylee James Hopps of La Moille and Veronica Marisol Lopez of La Moille

Nakia Storm Gebhardt of Oglesby and Erin Nicole Turner of Oglesby

Jacob Lee Luebbing of Mendota and Samantha Joyce Renee Doyle of Mendota

James Richard Dunn of Morton and Anna Mikaela Galang of Morton

Shawn Michael Ragan of Ottawa and Abbagail Elizabeth Stanaker of Ottawa