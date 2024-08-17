Illinois Valley dispatchers strengthen help for suicide calls

Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch announced Thursday it has adopted a new protocol, “Caller in Crisis,” to get suicidal callers to trained professionals and other life-saving resources. (Scott Anderson)

If a friend or loved one feels suicidal, have them call 911 for help. Dispatchers can get them to the help needed in a crisis.

Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch announced Thursday it has adopted a new protocol, “Caller in Crisis,” to get suicidal callers to trained professionals and other life-saving resources.

The protocol is the first step to bring IVRD into compliance with a new law, the Community Emergency Services and Supports Act, which goes into effect next summer.

“This protocol empowers the IVRD emergency Dispatchers to handle these difficult calls confidently, knowing that the protocol and training will create the best possible outcome,” said Brandon Miller, executive director of Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch.

Under the protocol, dispatchers will walk callers through questions to ensure they are properly directed to trained mental health professionals and receive the appropriate level of care.

“IVRD telecommunicators have undergone a comprehensive 4-hour self-paced training on the concepts and utilization of this new protocol,” Miller said. “Their dedication and commitment to this training and the protocol’s immediate implementation demonstrate our team’s readiness to handle these critical calls.”

IVRD telecommunicators are all certified as Emergency Medical Dispatchers through the Illinois Department of Public Health. Dr. Imad Kahn, medical director of the Ottawa Regional EMS System (OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center), and local Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chiefs who oversee our EMD protocols reviewed and approved this protocol in record speed.