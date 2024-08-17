Farmland Owners Conference to equip landowners in today’s market

The University of Illinois Extension announced the return of the Farmland Owners Conference. This one-day event, designed to empower current and future farmland owners, will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 25, at Illinois Valley Community College. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The University of Illinois Extension announced the return of the Farmland Owners Conference.

This one-day event, designed to empower current and future farmland owners, will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 25, at Illinois Valley Community College.

“There is a lot that goes into owning farmland, even if you are not the one working the land. Landowners face their own unique set of challenges and opportunities,” said Emily Hansen, agriculture educator and conference co-organizer. “This conference is a chance for landowners to gain valuable knowledge and insights from university and industry experts on a wide range of topics critical to their success in an approachable, straightforward way.”

The 2024 Farmland Owners Conference agenda will cover:

negotiating cash rent

understanding current land values and appraisals

soil fertility – protecting your investment

solar energy on your land

maintaining profits while protecting the environment

types of insurance you need for your farm

navigating Farm Service Agency forms and requirements

estate planning

organic production

“The conference really is a smorgasbord of what you really need to know,” said Kevin Brooks, farm business management and marketing educator and conference co-organizer. “A lot of Illinois landowners have bits and pieces of it, but they don’t have the whole thing. This is a comprehensive approach.

“The speakers and topics we have lined up are also beneficial for farmers who are tenants, as well as family members of the farmers and/or landowners who are new to the family and world of agriculture.”

The conference offers a valuable opportunity for landowners to connect with industry professionals, peers and potential partners. Attendees will walk away with the knowledge they need to best manage and maintain their land, work with their tenants/farmers and plan for the future legacy of their land.

The registration fee of $65 includes lunch and refreshments throughout the day.

Visit go.illinois.edu/Landowner2024 to register.

If you need an accommodation to participate, contact Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.