Wyatt Novotny, Storm edge L-P in season opener: BCR roundup for Thursday, Aug. 15

The 2024 high school season got underway around Bureau County Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

At Sheffield: Host Bureau Valley edged LaSalle-Peru 158-160 in a nonconference dual meet at Hidden Lake Golf Course.

The Storm’s Wyatt Novotny shared medalist honors with L-P’s Michael Milota and Riley Cetwinski with rounds of 36.

The Storm also got 40s from Landen Birdsley and Atticus Middleton with Colin Stabler adding a 42, Logan Philhower a 46 and Landson Smith a 52.

At Dwight: Abe Wiesbrock shot a 43 as St. Bede opened the season by finishing second in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Dwight Country Club.

Roanoke-Benson won with a 172 followed by the Bruins (190) and Dwight (202).

Also scoring for St. Bede were Zach Husser (46), Chris Gedraitis (47) and Kaden Nauman (54) with Caden Carls (55) and Dom Fonderoli (65) rounding out the Bruins’ card.

GIRLS GOLF

At Sheffield: Allie Thome carded a 46 to earn medalist honors and lead the Cavaliers to a 204-274 season-opening victory at Hidden Lake.

Sophia Chiu shot a 50 for L-P, while Mary Craven had a 51 and Quinn Mertes contributed a 57.

Michaela Noder led the Storm with a 52.

At Coal Valley: Anna Cyrocki shot a 58 for St. Bede, which finished third in a season-opening quadrangular at Oakwood Golf Club.

Rockridge took first at 190 followed by Orion (236), St. Bede (263) and Newman (270).

Andrea Brandner had a 64 for St. Bede.