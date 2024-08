Boys golf

Ottawa 11th at the Den: In Bloomington on Thursday, the Ottawa Pirates opened the 2024 season placing 11th with a team 313 in a tough field at the Tiger Den Invite contested at the Den at Fox Creek.

Sophomore Bryer Harris, golfing out of the No.1 spot, led Ottawa with a round of 76. Jacob Armstrong’s 78, Chandler Creedon’s 79 and 80s from both Colt Bryson and Seth Cooper rounded out the Pirates’ scorecard.