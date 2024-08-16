150 attend IVCC Fall Preview

More than 150 students attended Illinois Valley Community College’s Fall Preview on Wednesday, sorting out their class schedules, locating classrooms and racing to complete a campus-resource scavenger hunt that netted five lucky winners an IVCC Bookstore gift card or goodie bags filled with supplies and college gear. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

More than 150 students attended Illinois Valley Community College’s Fall Preview on Wednesday, sorting out their class schedules, locating classrooms and racing to complete a campus-resource scavenger hunt that netted five lucky winners an IVCC Bookstore gift card or goodie bags filled with supplies and college gear.

Dean of Student Success Crystal Credi said the event appealed to students of all ages, from new high school grads to adult returners. Several commented that the event helped ease their first-day jitters. Fall semester classes started Thursday.