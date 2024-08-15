August 15, 2024
Streator man may plead to death threats

Call to appear for Sept. 26 plea hearing

By Tom Collins
Joseph A. Call

Joseph A. Call (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

A Streator man appears ready to plead guilty to threatening La Salle County judges and lawyers.

Joseph A. Call, 36, appeared Thursday in a Zoom conference with his fill-in judge, Associate Judge Brenda Claudio, who was brought in from Kankakee because none of the La Salle County judges can hear Call’s case.

Claudio set a plea hearing for 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, again by Zoom.

Call faces up to five years if convicted of seven counts of threatening a public official.

According to court records, Call is alleged to have taken to social media on May 3 and May 6 and issued death threats to three judges, the state’s attorney and two assistants, and the public defender.

