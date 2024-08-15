OSF St. Elizabeth patient care tech receives Sunflower Award

OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center announced Karla Martinez-Santoyo, a patient care tech from the medical/surgical inpatient unit, recently received the Sunflower Award.

Martinez-Santoyo has been with OSF HealthCare for almost two years and resides in Streator.

“The Sunflower Award recognizes care team members outside of nursing for the extraordinary care they provide to those we serve, and Karla is certainly deserving,” said Heather Bomstad, vice president/chief nursing officer for OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in a news release.

Martinez’s nomination included, “Karla was there for me on my first night, when I was in pain and feeling low. She made me laugh, helped me focus on other things, and always had a smile. Her energy is contagious, and she makes it a priority to check on all her patients. Karla’s kindness, respect, and great bedside manners make her unforgettable. She’s smart, passionate, and a perfect fit for her job!”

OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication. For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower Awards or to submit a nomination, visit: https://www.osfhealthcare.org/saint-paul/guest/thank-caregiver/