IVCC Board of Trustees to meet Aug. 15

Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in the Board Room C-307.

The meeting can be accessed by the public at link https://ivcc-edu.zoom.us/j/87920654409 and meeting ID number 879 2065 4409. For dial-in, call 1-312-626-6799.

A public hearing on the FY 2025 budget will open the meeting, followed by Board action on the budget. Other agenda items include additions to an employee health plan, technology maintenance and computer software agreements, procedures for an upcoming Foundation donor event, procedures for candidacy filings for the 2025 Board of Trustees election, personnel appointments and resignations and Board policy updates.