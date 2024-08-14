2024 Cornell Days celebration seeks vendors for September festival

Cornell is getting ready to host three days of activities beginning Friday Sept. 6, capped off with a parade on Sunday, Sept. 8.
The planning committee is seeking vendors and craft markets for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7 and 8.
To rent a 15 foot by 15 foot booth, vendors must pay $20 for Saturday and an additional $15 if they wish to return on Sunday. The event will be held at South Park from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Interested parties should mail a check or registration form to Susan Freese, 602 Main St., Cornell, IL 61319. For more information, contact Freese at 815-358-2524 or via email at villageofcornell@gmail.com.
For more details on how to sign up, follow Cornell Days Celebration or Village of Cornell on Facebook.