2024 Cornell Days celebration seeks vendors for September festival

Cornell Days is already preparing for this year's annual celebration and the planning committee is seeking vendors. (Image provided by Cornell Days)

Cornell is getting ready to host three days of activities beginning Friday Sept. 6, capped off with a parade on Sunday, Sept. 8.

The planning committee is seeking vendors and craft markets for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7 and 8.

To rent a 15 foot by 15 foot booth, vendors must pay $20 for Saturday and an additional $15 if they wish to return on Sunday. The event will be held at South Park from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Interested parties should mail a check or registration form to Susan Freese, 602 Main St., Cornell, IL 61319. For more information, contact Freese at 815-358-2524 or via email at villageofcornell@gmail.com.

For more details on how to sign up, follow Cornell Days Celebration or Village of Cornell on Facebook.