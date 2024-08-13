Mendota veterans salute World War II survivor of Franklin Grove turning 100

Members of Mendota VFW Post 4079 saluted World War II veteran Willard Simpson of Franklin Grove during Simpson's visit to friend Deana Falchook of Mendota on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, during the Sweet Corn Festival. Simpson turns 100 on Sept. 3, which prompted Falchook to ask Mendota veterans to pay their respects. VFW members happily obliged. (Photo provided by Bill Hunt)

When Mendota veterans processed Sunday during the Sweet Corn Festival parade, they made a surprise detour. They delivered a big salute to a visiting veteran about to turn 100.

Willard Simpson of Franklin Grove was in Mendota to enjoy the festival and to visit with family friend Deanna Falchook, a Mendota resident who was in on the big surprise. Members of VFW Post 4079 marched to the Falchook home to salute Simpson and then extend handshakes and congratulations on his upcoming 100th birthday on Sept. 3.

“The VFW came to my porch because Willard sits on the porch every year,” Falchook said. “It moved him to tears because it was a surprise to him.

“Willard would love to meet other 100-year-olds, especially if they have military experience, and just sit down and have dinner or breakfast with them for his birthday. That’s one of his only dreams.”

Simpson salute Mendota VFW Post 4079 took time during the annual parade to honor Willard Simpson, a World War II veteran who soon turns 100. (Video provided by Deana Falchuck)

Finding a fellow veteran to help Simpson blow out 100 candles could take some doing. According to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, which maintains veteran data, there are 4,307 veterans of World War II still living in Illinois.

Simpson joined the Army in December 1943, a few months before the D-Day landing, and served as a corporal with the 103rd Regiment B, 28th Division. He participated in the Battle of the Bulge with Gen. George S. Patton and stayed in the Army until his discharge on Feb. 28, 1946.

The Sunday surprise was Falchook’s idea but Bill Hunt, past commander of the Mendota VFW Post, was all for it.

“This is a great moment for this man and we decided to honor him,” said Hunt, who had personally never known a World War II veteran to reach 100.