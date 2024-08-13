August 13, 2024
Golf: Kenney Jones, Karen Taylor repeat as Hidden Lake club champs

By Kevin Hieronymus

Kenney Jones won his third straight Hidden Lake Golf Club championship. (Scott Anderson)

Kenney Jones and Karen Taylor won their third straight Hidden Lake club championship this weekend at the Sheffield club.

Jones claimed the men’s club championship title shooting rounds of 69-66 for a 135 from the Blue tees. Al Corwin took second with rounds of 70-72 for a 142.

In Blue A, the winner was Jeff Bowman with rounds of 77-78 for a 155, second was Barry DeSplinter with rounds of 80-77 for a 157.

Top golfers in Blue B Flight were Jordon Wetzel at 85-82 for a 167 for first place and Tom Zenger at 82-85 for a 167 for 2nd.

Roger Van Orpdorp won the Senior Division Championship flight with rounds of 77-81 for a 158. Dave Taylor was second with rounds of 80-79 for a 159.

In the Silver A division, Mike Michlig (152) was first, and Bill Ellis (158) second In the Silver B division, Jeff Brown (161) first and Dale Marciniak (164) second.

Taylor edged Sally Riley in a sudden-death playoff for the women’s title. Both shot rounds of 85-85 for a 170. Bonnie Skaggs was third, one stroke back at 171.

It was Taylor’s 12th title dating back to 1992.

Karen Taylor

First flight also had a sudden-death play off with Pat Corwin coming in first with rounds of 83-96 for a 179 and Vickie Farrell second with rounds of 87-92 for a 179. Third went to Patsy DeFauw with rounds of 94-86 for 180.

Second flight was won by Joyce Goodrich at 92-95 for 187, second was Sandy Kaiser at 94-94 for 188 and third was Kathy Rakestraw at 93-97 for 190.

There were 18 men in the Senior division, 14 men in the Blue division and 15 women competing in this year’s event.

