Women’s Golf: Kirsten McLendon, Deer Park keep IVWGI title at home

Kirsten McLendon of Deer Park putts on the sixth hole during the Illinois Valley Women's Golf Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2024 at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby. She won the championship by playoff over teammate Julie Schmitt. (Scott Anderson)

Kirsten McLendon was ready to call it a day after finishing Sunday’s Illinois Valley Women’s Golf Invitational at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby.

Not so fast. She had to play a one-hole playoff with Deer Park teammate Julie Schmitt to determine the champion, both shooting an 80.

McLendon won the tiebreaker to claim her second IVWGI crown in three years. She said it was the best of both worlds tying with Schmitt.

“I was putting my clubs away in the parking lot, and they said, ‘You guys tied. You have to play a playoff.’ I said, ‘Are you serious?’” McLendon said. “We play together all the time. So I kind of went in to it, ‘If I don’t win, that’s OK, but I want her to win.’ And that’s who I ended up having to play in a playoff.”

McLendon, who also won the 2022 IVWGI title at Spring Creek in a playoff (three holes over Karen Anderson of Mendota), even surprised herself a bit.

“The way my game started, I didn’t think it was going to happen,” she said.

Newcomer Stephanie Arduini of the Oaks at Rivers Edge in Pontiac was third with an 86.

Deer Park repeated as low gross champion with a team score of 336 behind McLendon, Schmitt, Dee Piercy (83) and Pamela Rogers (93).

“It was a great day. Talk about perfect weather for golf. Overcast, wasn’t too hot. Playing on our home course. The home course was in beautiful shape,” McLendon said. “It was really a fun day and not just because I won.”

Julie Schmitt of Deer Park lines up a putt on the sixth hole during the Illinois Valley Women's Golf Invitational on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024 at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

Wyaton Hills repeated as low net champion, led by Anna Flaig, Mary Stander, Karen Towns and Elisa Gugerty.

Piercy won the A Flight with Mary Kieffer (91) of Spring Creek second and Tina Flott (93) of Cedardell (92) third.

The B Flight was won by Julie Ramza (87) of Eastwood followed by Alicia Yuvan (90) of Spring Creek and Gina Anderson (94) of the Morris Country Club.

Mary Scheri of Spring Creek golfs on the sixth hole during the Illinois Valley Women's Golf Invitational on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024 at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

Deer Park swept the C Flight top three finishes with Rogers, Deb Sweedon (100) and Karen Habben (103).

Cheri Russell of Morris, the defending champion, shot an 82, the third best score of the day, to win the Senior championship.

Flaig claimed the Super Senior title with a 94.