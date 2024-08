The Streator Overdose Awareness Superhero Walk is scheduled noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Plumb Pavilion in City Park. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Overdose Awareness Superhero Walk is scheduled noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Plumb Pavilion in City Park.

The awareness walk will include a memorial tribute, resource providers, speakers, private testimonials, live performances and a memorial walk. Bring lawn chairs.

Go to the Streator Overdose Awareness Memorial Walk Facebook page to get more information, updates and to order T-shirts.