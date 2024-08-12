Stage 212 in La Salle to offer 2 dance workshops

Stage 212 in La Salle is offering two dance workshops Saturday, Aug. 31, at the theater, 700 First St. (Tom Collins)

Stage 212 in La Salle is offering two dance workshops Saturday, Aug. 31, at the theater, 700 First St.

Dance for Movers runs from 10 to 11 a.m., and Advanced Dance runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both workshops will be led by instructor Reid Tomasson.

Dance for Movers is for everyone ages 8 to adults, and is designed for untrained dancers who want to improve their movement skills and range on stage. Advanced Dance is for everyone ages 14 to adults, and is designed for experienced dancers looking to add new skill sets to their dancing repertoire. Appropriate dance attire and shoes are required for both workshops.

The cost of Dance for Movers is $12 per person. The cost of Advanced Dance is $15 per person. Space is limited, and preregistration is required. Registration and more information are available online at www.stage212.org.