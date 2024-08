Seneca Grade School District 170 will assist families who need help buying school supplies for the 2024-25 academic year. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Families with children attending Seneca Grade School District 170 can receive assistance with school supply shopping this year. A post on the district’s Facebook page encourages families who need help with supplying students for the 2024-25 academic year to contact Tiffany Condon, the North Campus secretary, at 815-357-8744 or tcondon@sgs170.org.