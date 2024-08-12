Ottawa group launches mission to create children’s museum

The Ottawa Exploreum Children’s Museum is a new project, seeking financial support and a future location. The photos shows a child playing at the DuPage Children's Museum. (Bill Ackerman)

The mission is to create a vibrant and enriching destination for children and families, fostering creativity, cultural exploration and the joy of discovery.

The Ottawa Exploreum Children’s Museum presents a unique opportunity to partner with several local organizations and leaders:

Ottawa Visitor’s Center: Led by operations tourism manager Donna Reynolds the center is dedicated to promoting tourism and enriching the cultural landscape of Ottawa.

Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce: Under the guidance of executive director Jay McCracken, the Chamber supports local businesses and community development.

Ottawa Special Events: Chaired by Wayne Eichelkraut, this organization enhances community engagement through various events and activities.

The project has garnered support from the city of Ottawa, with Mayor Robb Hasty endorsing this vision. Local business owner and Emploreum board member, Stephanie Stacy will help support and will serve as the executor of the fund in collaboration with the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, ensuring the museum project is managed effectively and sustainably.

“This project has been a personal dream years in the making,” Reynolds said. “The Ottawa Exploreum holds immense potential to enrich our community, offering wondrous activities and events that will enhance our children’s lives. This comprehensive museum would introduce our children to unique experiences they might otherwise miss, from dinosaur digs and global habitats to engaging farm-to-table activities. The Exploreum promises to be a dynamic event venue and a proud addition to our Ottawa community.”

The Exploreum is in search of a suitable home, ideally located in the downtown area of Ottawa. This central location will make the museum accessible to all families in the community and beyond, contributing to the revitalization of the city’s downtown.

By contributing to the fund for the Ottawa Exploreum Children’s Museum Fiscal Sponsorship Agreement, the donor will be playing a role in bringing this project to life. The purpose of the SRCCF fund is to bridge the gap between the initial establishment of the museum and its readiness and ability to secure a 501(c)3 designation by the IRS.

The idea is to help create a space where children can learn, play and explore in an environment designed to inspire and educate, further enriching the lives of countless families in the community.

For additional information email the Ottawa Exploreum at directors@ottawaexploreum.com

To contribute go to https://srccf.org/fund/ottawa-exploreum-childrens-museum-fiscal-sponsorship-agreement/.