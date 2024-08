More than $15,000 of prizes were given away Sunday at the 77th annual 2024 Mendota Sweet Corn Festival 50/50 drawing. (Scott Anderson)

More than $15,000 of prizes were given away Sunday at the 77th annual 2024 Mendota Sweet Corn Festival 50/50 drawing.

Shelli Billhorn won the grand prize of $14,760. Three $500 consolation winners were chosen; Lianne Wojtanek, Carl Anderson and Hacket (only information that was provided).

The drawing took place Sunday evening following the parade and free sweet corn distribution.