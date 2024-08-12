2024 Mendota Sweet Corn Festival food contest winners announced

The 2024 Mendota Sweet Corn Festival winners were announced Sunday.

Carol Eith of Mendota took home the grand prize for her corn relish.

Best presentation was given to Tracy Cooper of La Moille for a corn dessert. Most creative was awarded to Mitchell Jarman of Peru for a sweet corn drink. The Queen’s Choice was Margret Schlensinger of Mendota for a sweet corn cake. The Grand Marshal’s Choice was Kristi Carroll of Mendota for corn cake pops.

Judges were 2024 Sweet Corn Festival Queen Madelyn Becker, 2024 Grand Marshal representative Cole Tillman, 2024 Grand Marshal representative Coach Luke Tillman, Mary Austin of Princeton and Amy Nickles of Princeton.