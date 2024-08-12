2 radar speed signs installed near Streator High School

Two electronic radar speed signs have been installed on North Bloomington Street in Streator, just before the Morrell Street intersection, to warn motorists to slow down near Streator High School. (Derek Barichello)

Two electronic radar speed signs have been installed on North Bloomington Street in Streator, just before the Morrell Street intersection, to warn motorists to slow down near Streator High School.

The signs have been installed just before the school year is set to begin Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The Streator High School Board and Streator City Council agreed to split the cost of the signs.

The signs display a motorist’s speed when they pass it, and advise them to either “slow down” if they are just a little over the speed limit or “too fast” if their speed reaches a higher level.

Streator resident Jeremy Whitfield spoke at a 2023 City Council meeting and requested a traffic light to help students cross Bloomington Street, which prompted the topic with the council. City Engineer Jeremy Palm told the council that because Bloomington Street is a state highway, it would require a traffic study for the city to request permission from the Illinois Department of Transportation to install a traffic light along the route. Installation of the electronic radar sign didn’t require a traffic study.

In 2006, after a student was struck by a vehicle, the city installed crosswalks, flashing warning lights and new signage to try to make the street safer for students. Vehicles are required to stop when students are using the crosswalks.

The school day at Streator High School begins at 8 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. During these times, the red caution lights are activated near crosswalks, and pedestrian traffic is at its heaviest from students.