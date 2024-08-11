Streator library to host voter registration

A voter registration session will be hosted 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St. (Derek Barichello)

Participants will need to bring two forms of identification and must be 18 years of age or older on or before Nov. 5.

Additionally, the Streator library will host an elephant scavenger hunt the week of Aug. 12. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12: Arts and Crafts with Maddy, children 5 and younger. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13: Library Book Club, adults. “A Diary of Mattie Spenser” by Sandra Dallas.

10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 14: Book sale, books will be for sale in the basement.