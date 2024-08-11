Reddick library in Ottawa to host meal prep class Aug. 15

The Reddick Library in Ottawa will be hosting an introduction to meal preparation class Thursday, Aug. 15.

The class is 7 to 8:30 p.m. for adults. Learn tips and tricks on how to meal prep to make life easier, save money and reduce food waste. Handouts will be provided.

The library, 1010 Canal St., will host additional activities the week of Aug. 12. Call 815-434-0509 for more information.

6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12: Board of trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the Library’s monthly board meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13: Glow Salt Circuits, third through sixth grades. In this STEAM activity, participants will create an electrical circuit using salt to conduct electricity and power a light.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15: LEGO Club, all ages. Do you love to build with LEGOs? Join the library and help choose a theme, and you’ll construct your creation accordingly. After the program, all LEGO creations will be displayed in the Children’s Department.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.