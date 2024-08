Illinois Valley Community College offices and services will open at noon Tuesday, Aug. 13, so employees can attend professional development activities in the morning. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The delayed start affects all services – including the Bookstore, Foundation Office, Admissions, Financial Aid, and Counseling. The fall semester kicks into high gear Wednesday, Aug. 14, with a fall preview for new students. Classes begin Thursday, Aug. 15.