August 10, 2024
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Bureau Junction sets plans for Sept. 28 sesquicentennial celebration

Train rides to Tiskilwa part of event

By Shaw Local News Network

Bureau Junction announced a list of events that will be a part of its sesquicentennial celebration on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Shaw Media File Photo)

Bureau Junction announced a list of events that will be a part of its sesquicentennial celebration on Saturday, Sept. 28.

There will be train rides 9 and 10:30 a.m. and noon to Tiskilwa and back. Cost is $10.

There will be free inflatables and small train rides for children, craft vendors, food vendors, a cake walk, a parade, live music, lunch at the Congregational Church, an outdoor movie at dusk, a beer garden, a car show and a fireworks display.

The grand marshals for the parade will be Lois Lawler and Ted Doucette.

Have a Question about this article?