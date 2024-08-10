Bureau Junction sets plans for Sept. 28 sesquicentennial celebration

Bureau Junction announced a list of events that will be a part of its sesquicentennial celebration on Saturday, Sept. 28. (Shaw Media File Photo)

Bureau Junction announced a list of events that will be a part of its sesquicentennial celebration on Saturday, Sept. 28.

There will be train rides 9 and 10:30 a.m. and noon to Tiskilwa and back. Cost is $10.

There will be free inflatables and small train rides for children, craft vendors, food vendors, a cake walk, a parade, live music, lunch at the Congregational Church, an outdoor movie at dusk, a beer garden, a car show and a fireworks display.

The grand marshals for the parade will be Lois Lawler and Ted Doucette.