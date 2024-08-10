Bureau County marriages: June 27-Aug. 8, 2024

The following marriage licenses were recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse from June 27 through Aug. 8, 2024:



Sarah Elise Purlee of Mendota and Christopher John Hansen of Mendota.

Cole Allen Mashburn of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Anna Marie Hayes of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Robert Michael Hurless of Spring Valley and Emily Anne Sobin of Spring Valley.

Sarah Lynae Stoll of Lombard and Kael Jonathan Swartz of Evington, Virginia.

Hanna Tyler Weber of Mokena and Michael Monte Weller of Mokena.

Shelby Kay Campbell of Champaign and Zakaia Daniel Ellis Pumphrey of Savoy.

Abigail Jane Beneke of Madison, Wisconsin, and Owen Arthur Thompson of Madison, Wisconsin.

Madilyn Hope Edwards of Davis Junction and Seth Patrick Linhart of Leaf River.

Beau Kenneth Jensen of Tiskilwa and Tanya Leigh Puckett of Wyoming, Illinois.

Alexandra Lynn Gravink of Princeton and Craig Scott Hemp of Princeton.

Haylee Michelle Beck of Bradley and Zackary Alan Austell of Manteno.

Kristina Ann Simpson of Carol Stream and Kamil J Szopa of Carol Stream.

Anthony Doil Ray of Rock Falls and Stephanie Nicole Rhodes of Rock Falls.

Kathleen Marie Smith of Walnut and Alexavier Jonas Abell of Prophetstown.

Michael Shaiden Law of Princeton and Becca Kay Bitting of Princeton.

Autumn Elizabeth Sullivan of Wheaton and Sean Ryan Kennedy of Wheaton.

Sandra Kay Babin of South Pekin and Joshua Aaron Lashbrook of South Pekin.

Molly Elizabeth Mickley of Le Claire and Thomas Austin Netek of Le Claire.

Sarah Marie McFarland of Princeton and Michael James Pressy of Tiskilwa.