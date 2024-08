Tiskilwa hosted its first 5K since 2019 and a new record was set.

Tiskilwa hosted its first 5K since 2019 and a new record was set.

The Aug. 3 race had 119 participants and the event is expected to return to Tiskilwa’s annual summer festival next year.

The Tiskilwa Community Association thanked Janel Wheeler Goodale and Jenine Joiner Proffitt for their help as well as Stacy Jarigese and her crew for making sure the race went off without a hitch.

Augustus Swanson of Princeton was the overall winner and Ruby Acker of Tiskilwa the female winner.