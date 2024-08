Water service will be unavailable beginning at 8 a.m. Monday for La Salle residents on Blackstone, Buck and Central streets, and on Fourth and Fifth streets between Buck and Central streets, La Salle officials said. (Provided by City of La Salle)

City workers will be working on a nearby water main. A boil order will be issued once work is complete, officials said.

If you are experiencing rusty water, let your water run until it clears.