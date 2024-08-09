Utica to reapply for sidewalks grant to install walkways on Route 178

Two years ago, Utica officials applied for a grant to lay sidewalks from Johnson Street south to the police department. That was denied. They’re trying again.
Thursday, the Utica Village Board held a public hearing, required to obtain and Illinois Transportation Enhancement Grant, and then cast a series of 6-0 votes to reapply for the ITEP funds.
Mayor David Stewart said 3,200 vehicles per day travel that area, making it essential for the village to provide safe passage for the thousands of tourists who visit Utica and the nearby parks.
“We’re basically looking at the same plan we proposed two years ago,” Stewart said, adding later, “but (the cost) has risen. Costs have just generally gone up.”
The total project cost is about $2.6 million, of which the village would be responsible for about $900,000.
Village Engineer Kevin Heitz recalled the village “scored fairly well last time,” and might be successful this time around.
Village buys property at Mill, Grove street corner
Additionally, the Village Board authorized Stewart to enter into a contract with the Utica Public Library to purchase property at the northeast corner of Mill and Grove streets, not to exceed $12,000 plus closing costs.
The parcel in question will be incorporated into the Market on Mill outdoor retail plaza and used for parking.
In other matters, the village board:
- Approved a road closure for the annual Veterans Parade on Nov. 3 and donated $6,000 to Utica American Legion Post 731 to defray parade expenses.
- Learned a Gathering Wellness Event will be held Oct. 19-20 at Carey Memorial Park
- Observed a moment of silence for Douglas Jakse, who died July 31 and who had served as a Utica village trustee and as supervisor for public works.