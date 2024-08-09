Utica to reapply for sidewalks grant to install walkways on Route 178

More than 3,000 vehicles drive over Route 178 in Utica every day, but there aren't enough sidewalks. The Utica Village Board voted Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, to seek an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Grant. If awarded, the village will construct a sidewalk on the west side of Route 178 from Johnson Street south to the Utica Police Department. (Scott Anderson)

Two years ago, Utica officials applied for a grant to lay sidewalks from Johnson Street south to the police department. That was denied. They’re trying again.

Thursday, the Utica Village Board held a public hearing, required to obtain and Illinois Transportation Enhancement Grant, and then cast a series of 6-0 votes to reapply for the ITEP funds.

Mayor David Stewart said 3,200 vehicles per day travel that area, making it essential for the village to provide safe passage for the thousands of tourists who visit Utica and the nearby parks.

“We’re basically looking at the same plan we proposed two years ago,” Stewart said, adding later, “but (the cost) has risen. Costs have just generally gone up.”

The total project cost is about $2.6 million, of which the village would be responsible for about $900,000.

Village Engineer Kevin Heitz recalled the village “scored fairly well last time,” and might be successful this time around.

Village buys property at Mill, Grove street corner

Additionally, the Village Board authorized Stewart to enter into a contract with the Utica Public Library to purchase property at the northeast corner of Mill and Grove streets, not to exceed $12,000 plus closing costs.

The parcel in question will be incorporated into the Market on Mill outdoor retail plaza and used for parking.

