U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood earns Bureau County History Center’s History Hero Award

Bureau County History Center Executive Director Lex Poppens (left), BCHC Board President Jim Dunn (middle) and U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood stand next to the new monument commemorating Black soldiers from the Civil War on Aug. 7, 2024, at the history center campus in Princeton. (Photo provided by Lex Poppens)

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, received the Bureau County History Center’s History Hero Award during his Aug. 7 visit to the history center campus in Princeton.

The History Hero Award is given to individuals who make notable contributions to the history center through donations and volunteerism.

“As a result of Congressman LaHood’s efforts and the efforts of his office staff, we have already been able to realize new history center donations in the combined amount of $28,000 in private donations,” said Jim Dunn, board president of the Bureau County History Center. “That will help us do so many things to further the achievement of our goals.”

The Bureau County History Center is a public charity created by the Bureau County Historical Society, which is a private foundation. Dunn said the public charity is a more attractive option for people to make donations toward the history center’s buildings, operations and projects.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood speaks to Princeton city leaders and Bureau County History Center board members and staff during a visit Aug. 7, 2024, at the history center campus in Princeton. (Photo provided by Lex Poppens)

During the award presentation, LaHood said he was pleased to receive the award. He praised the history center for its efforts to preserve Bureau County’s history and maintain the three museum buildings on its campus. LaHood also talked about many of the historic locations within the 16th Congressional District he represents, including Dixon, Tampico and Eureka, which are connected with former President Ronald Reagan, as well as with Galena, which was the home of 18th U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant.

The primary mission of the Bureau County History Center and its museums is to educate the public about the history of the Bureau County and the surrounding area through the collection, preservation, interpretation and exhibit of artifacts and related materials. The group operates solely on donations and memberships – about 27% of its annual operations are funded by memberships and donations. To donate, mail checks to 109 Park Ave. W, Princeton, IL 61356, or give online at www.bureauhistory.org/donate.