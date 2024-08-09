Putnam County library to host bird migration programs in October

A male dickcissel sings at the Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge in Hennepin. The upcoming programs include a screening of the PBS Nature documentary “Flyways,” a guided bird hike at the Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge in Hennepin, and virtual presentations with site educators at the Emiquon National Wildlife Refuge in Havana and the Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge in Hennepin.

The Putnam County Public Library District announced Wednesday it has received a Citizen Science grant from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and SciStarter.

With the funds, the library will host programs on bird migration in October.

In addition, individuals have the opportunity to apply for the SciStarter Ambassador Program, a volunteer training program for those ages 18 and older with diverse backgrounds and experience levels. This program is designed for anyone who wishes to introduce SciStarter and Citizen Science to their communities.