Peru’s favorite pup, Haven, has her own Facebook page

Haven has been capturing hearts since May with her warmhearted nature and calm temperament – transitioning from the Peru Police Department’s to the community’s dog. (Photo provided by Peru Police Department)

Haven has been capturing hearts since May with her warmhearted nature and calm temperament – transitioning from the Peru Police Department’s to the community’s dog.

Her loved ones wanted to watch her grow into her role as a comfort dog, so her handler, School Resource Officer Brian Zebron began documenting her journey on Facebook.

“People would tell me all the time, hey man I’d really like to see a picture,” he said. “They kind of wanted to see the progression of a young puppy turning into an adult dog that’s going to help other people, because of her specialized training.”

Zebron said he started a little late so, he has to go back and add more puppy pictures, but he thinks it will be neat for everyone to reflect.

“In years to come, to look back at that stuff in years to come and see where she was and where she is now,” he said. “You know not only in size but in demeanor and how she has helped people.”

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s office agreed to purchase a comfort dog for the police department, with Zebron agreeing to complete the training, as there is no certification right now, for a comfort dog.

Police Chief Sarah Raymond said Haven has exceeded the expectations and she hasn’t really been in the school yet.

“Yeah, that was the main purpose,” she said. “But, just to see the people here interact with her in the department. I think it makes a huge difference.”

Haven has spent the summer attending community events or places such as the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp’s First Responder night or Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living.

“I’ve stopped in places where I can set some events up in the future,” he said. “And I just said hey when it’s time, even with other schools in the area … give me a call I’d like to bring her in and show you what we do and get her out there more.”

Haven has spent the summer attending community events or places such as the Illinois Valley Shrimp’s First Responder night. (Photo provided by Peru Police Department)

In an effort to not only make the already beloved pup a more prominent figure in the community but to build interpersonal connections between all law enforcement officers and residents, Zebron will have Haven trading cards made.

“We have a couple 1,000 of them coming in,” he said. “They will have information about Haven and the department.”

Zebron said he would like them to be similar to trading cards, so his hope is to have each card be unique with a different picture of Haven and have them be sponsored by local businesses.

He said the trading cards will help Haven break the barrier between a police officer and child. Everyone can relate to a dog, but the trading cards allow every officer to become involved.

“The kids could collect different cards,” Zebron said. “I don’t know how many there would be in the end, but a kids hears one of them is out maybe they’re looking for that one.”

School Resource Officer Brian Zebron with La Salle State's Attorney Joe Navarro and Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond holding Peru's newest recruit Haven. (Maribeth Wilson)

Haven will be heading back to school soon, but she will be attending Peru Police Department’s car seat check from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Raymond said many of the officers are car seat technicians and the event allows people to visit and ensure their car seats are safely installed in their vehicles or the officers will install any new car seats.

“You know, we even have car seats for people who can’t afford them or had to buy used ones,” she said. “Because we obviously don’t recommend that, but some people cannot afford it.”

Raymond said police will have a meet and greet with Haven during the event, a bounce house, hot dogs and popcorn.

The department will accept donations for food, veterinary appointments and other supplies.

For those interested in sponsoring a Haven trading card, contact Officer Zebron at bzebron@perupolice.org.

Follow Haven on Facebook at Peru Police K-9 Haven.