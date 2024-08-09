Overdose deaths in La Salle County projected to fall 11%

Overdose deaths are down, but have room for improvement. Lori Brown (left), founder of Buddy’s Purpose, and Luke Tomsha, executive director of the Perfectly Flawed Foundation, address the La Salle County Board on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, on the progress made to save more lives. (Tom Collins)

Overdoses are trending down in La Salle County – on pace for a year-over-reduction of nearly 11% – but activists are urging everyone in the county to join in the effort to reduce overdoses and deaths.

Thursday, the La Salle County Board voted unanimously to adopt a resolution declaring Drug Overdose Awareness Week from Aug. 25-31.

Coroner Rich Ploch told the board there have been 10 overdose deaths in 2024, which could mean an end-of-year reduction from last year’s 19 deaths.

Joining in the call for more intervention were Luke Tomsha, executive director of the Perfectly Flawed Foundation, and Lori Brown, founder of Buddy’s Purpose. Both acknowledged strides have been made in cutting deaths, providing life-saving care and extending resources to struggling people and their families.

Challenges remain, however, including changing the public’s mindset of addiction and those who struggle.

“Our children are not bad children,” Brown said. “They had a problem that led to their deaths, and we want to talk about it.”