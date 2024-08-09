Dillon Carmichael to perform in downtown Princeton

A large crowd attended the Mike and Joe band during the Down on Main Street Concert series on Friday, July 12, 2024, in downtown Princeton. Dillon Carmichael is coming to the downtown Princeton stage Friday, Aug. 9.

Princeton will be hosting its third Down on Main Street concert of the summer beginning with opening act Rodeo Drive at 5:30 p.m. on South Main Street between Peru and Marion streets. Food and other activities will begin at 5 p.m. Dillon Carmichael will start at about 7 p.m.

Food trucks will include Farmer Smoked BBQ, Flo’s on Pulaski, What the Fry, Wild Ginger Bistro and Wine Bar, Oriental Gardens, Bureau County Fair, and JJ’s Snow Cones/Cotton Candy.

Specialty crafted cocktails and brews will be available from Coal Creek Brewing Company, Barrel Society, Hawg House Saloon, Princeton Inn, Downtown Pub & Event Center, Beetz Me and Wild Ginger and Venue 450.

Apollo Theater will be serving concessions, as well as Sisler’s Ice Cream. There also will be pizza from Pizza Cellar or flatbread from Downtown Pub & Grill, among other items.

Corteva Agriscience is Friday’s spotlight sponsor.