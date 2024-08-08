Streator gives Arby’s developer 1 year extension on economic incentive

The former Gautschy's Corner was demolished Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Streator. The City Council approved Wednesday a one-year extension for the development of an Arby's on the property. (Derek Barichello)

The development of an Arby’s in Streator may need another year.

The Streator City Council approved allowing a one-year extension of the redevelopment agreement with Streator Equity Group, LLC.

This extension is for the project at 2402 North Bloomington St., where the developer plans to replace a former gas station with a new Arby’s restaurant.

The original redevelopment agreement, approved in August 2023, expected the completion of the project within one year, allowing the developer to reimburse up to $30,000 in expenses.

City Manager David Plyman explained the developer has successfully demolished the old structure and cleared out debris, but unforeseen delays have arisen because of additional testing mandated by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for underground contamination.

Plyman said although most of the necessary testing has been completed, the project cannot proceed until the IEPA issues a “No Further Remediation” letter. To accommodate this delay, Streator Equity Group requested a one-year extension of the agreement.

Plyman recommended approving the extension to ensure the completion of the project and bring an Arby’s to Streator. The city’s TIF attorney prepared the amendment to the agreement, which council reviewed and approved during Wednesday night’s meeting.

In other items, the City Council: