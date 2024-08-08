Streator gives Arby’s developer 1 year extension on economic incentive

The development of an Arby’s in Streator may need another year.
The Streator City Council approved allowing a one-year extension of the redevelopment agreement with Streator Equity Group, LLC.
This extension is for the project at 2402 North Bloomington St., where the developer plans to replace a former gas station with a new Arby’s restaurant.
The original redevelopment agreement, approved in August 2023, expected the completion of the project within one year, allowing the developer to reimburse up to $30,000 in expenses.
City Manager David Plyman explained the developer has successfully demolished the old structure and cleared out debris, but unforeseen delays have arisen because of additional testing mandated by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for underground contamination.
Plyman said although most of the necessary testing has been completed, the project cannot proceed until the IEPA issues a “No Further Remediation” letter. To accommodate this delay, Streator Equity Group requested a one-year extension of the agreement.
Plyman recommended approving the extension to ensure the completion of the project and bring an Arby’s to Streator. The city’s TIF attorney prepared the amendment to the agreement, which council reviewed and approved during Wednesday night’s meeting.
In other items, the City Council:
- Approved a resolution authorizing a new agreement with Laborers International Union, Local 393, covering the period from Oct. 1, 2024, to Sept. 30, 2028.
- Approved a resolution authorizing a three-year contract with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council, effective Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2027.
- Approved an ordinance allowing the city manager to sell unsold surplus properties.
- Approved an Illinois Department of Transportation highway permit for temporary closure Aug. 31 of a portion of westbound Route 18 (Main Street) and the north lane of Bridge Street, along with a reduction of two lanes of northbound Route 23 (Park Street) to one lane for through traffic to accommodate Cruise Night.