Portion of Main Street in Princeton to close Aug. 12-16 for construction

No vehicle traffic or parking will be allowed on Main Street in Princeton between Peru Street and Park Avenue from Monday, Aug. 12, through Friday, Aug. 16.

Notify any delivery services who may need access to your building and direct them to the rear entrance. Storefrons can remain open to pedestrians.

Advanced Asphalt will be resurfacing the street in the downtown. Construction crews are planning on milling the existing street Monday, applying the first asphalt layer Tuesday, the second asphalt layer Wednesday and painting parking spots and crosswalks on Thursday.

The city of Princeton will post updates about the construction on its Facebook page.